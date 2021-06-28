You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car, transit bus collide in Falmouth

Car, transit bus collide in Falmouth

June 28, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car and a transit bus collided in Falmouth shortly before 11:30 AM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Old Barnstable Road and East Falmouth Highway (Route 28). One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

