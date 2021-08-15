You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs bicycle in Eastham

Car vs bicycle in Eastham

August 15, 2021

EASTHAM – A car and bicycle collided in Eastham sometime after 10:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Samoset Road at the Cape Cod Rail Trail crossing. cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The vehicle stayed at the scene and Eastham Police are investigating the incident.

