EASTHAM – A car and bicycle collided in Eastham sometime after 10:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Samoset Road at the Cape Cod Rail Trail crossing. cyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The vehicle stayed at the scene and Eastham Police are investigating the incident.
Car vs bicycle in Eastham
August 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
