Car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich

April 11, 2020

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a reported collision with a car in Sandwich sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Old County and Old Mill Roads. The motorcyclist was reportedly thrown from the bike but was up and walking around when rescuers arrived. Two people were evaluated at the scene but declined transport to the hospital. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

