You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham

Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham

July 26, 2022

EASTHAM – A crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported in Eastham sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 in the area of Governor Prence Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to serious but not life-threatening. A second victim was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and motorists should expect delays in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 