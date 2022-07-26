Car vs motorcycle crash reported in Eastham

EASTHAM – A crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported in Eastham sometime after 3 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 in the area of Governor Prence Road. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries believed to serious but not life-threatening. A second victim was evaluated at the scene. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and motorists should expect delays in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.