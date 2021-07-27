FALMOUTH – A car vs motorcycle crash sent the bike operator to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Menauhant Road and Maravista Avenue. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car vs motorcycle crash sends rider to Falmouth Hospital
July 27, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
