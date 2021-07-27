You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle crash sends rider to Falmouth Hospital

Car vs motorcycle crash sends rider to Falmouth Hospital

July 27, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car vs motorcycle crash sent the bike operator to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon about 4:30 PM at the intersection of Menauhant Road and Maravista Avenue. The collision is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 