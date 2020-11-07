You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle in Bourne

November 7, 2020

BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at West Rotary on the Route 6 bypass shortly before 3:30 PM. The motorcycle operator was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evalaution. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

