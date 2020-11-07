BOURNE – A car and motorcycle collided in Bourne Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at West Rotary on the Route 6 bypass shortly before 3:30 PM. The motorcycle operator was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham for evalaution. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs motorcycle in Bourne
November 7, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
