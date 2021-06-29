You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle in Falmouth

Car vs motorcycle in Falmouth

June 29, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth sometime before 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Wild Harbor Road at Glen Avenue. The rider was transported to Falmouth Hospital with a reported ankle injury. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

