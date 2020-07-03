HARWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Harwich shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) near Depot Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Car vs motorcycle in Harwich
July 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Expects Safe and Successful Fourth of July
- AG Sends Cease and Deist Letter to Out of State Firework Retailer
- Movies on Main Series in Hyannis Starts Friday Night
- Canal Region Chamber Holding Summer Raffle
- Offshore Wind Jobs Act Approved by House of Representatives
- Taxpayers Reminded That Deadline to File is Approaching
- United Way Aids Champ Homes Amid Pandemic
- NOAA Extends Fisheries Observer Waiver to August
- Southern Airways Express Begins Cape-to-Nantucket Service
- Man uninjured after vehicle gets stuck in water on Lieutenant’s Island in Wellfleet
- Updated: Police say homeless man stabbed another homeless male on the Village Green in Hyannis
- 5 More COVID-19 Cases, 2 Additional Deaths Reported on Cape
- Governor Baker Announces Phase 3 of Reopening Plan