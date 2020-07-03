You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs motorcycle in Harwich

Car vs motorcycle in Harwich

July 3, 2020

Craig S. Chadwick/CWN

HARWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Harwich shortly after 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Orleans Road (Route 39) near Depot Road. Two people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

