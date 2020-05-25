SANDWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Sandwich around 12:15 AM Monday. The crash happened on Old County Road at Volunteer Road. The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The car occupants were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Car vs motorcycle in Sandwich
May 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
