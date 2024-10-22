BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a pedestrian in Bourne sometime after 5:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on County Road near Brookside Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The driver stayed at the scene as Bourne Police investigating how the crash occurred.
Car vs pedestrian crash reported in Bourne
October 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
