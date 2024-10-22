You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pedestrian crash reported in Bourne

Car vs pedestrian crash reported in Bourne

October 22, 2024

BOURNE – A car reportedly struck a pedestrian in Bourne sometime after 5:30 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on County Road near Brookside Road. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The driver stayed at the scene as Bourne Police investigating how the crash occurred.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 