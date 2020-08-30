FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Winslow Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Car vs pedestrian in Falmouth
August 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
