Car vs pedestrian in Falmouth

Car vs pedestrian in Falmouth

August 29, 2020

FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a car in Falmouth shortly before 7:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Winslow Road. The victim was taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

