Car vs pickup seriously injures one person

April 20, 2023


HYANNIS – One person was seriously injured in a collision in Hyannis Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 PM at the intersection of South and Ocean Sts. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

