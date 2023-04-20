HYANNIS – One person was seriously injured in a collision in Hyannis Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly after 2 PM at the intersection of South and Ocean Sts. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Car vs pickup seriously injures one person
April 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
