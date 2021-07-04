BOURNE – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Bourne around 9:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Bournedale Road by Grazing Fields Farm. The driver was not injured but was trapped in the car by live wires until Eversource could cut the power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Car vs pole closes Bournedale Road in Bourne
July 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 11 People in Custody After Hourslong Armed Standoff on I-95
- Season’s First West Nile Virus-Positive Mosquito Detected
- Summer Recycling Campaign Launching for Cape Cod
- Yarmouth Helps Residents with Child Care Costs
- Sunday Journal – Jay Psaros, Local Singer/Songwriter and Booking Agent
- Sunday Journal – Blackbeard’s Memorial Motorcycle Ride with Julie Rojee
- Sunday Journal – Postponing Oysterfest with Michele Insley
- Fire Officials Warn of Illegal Fireworks Dangers
- Wellfleet OysterFest Postponed Again
- EPA Gives State More Than $200K for Beach Bacteria Testing
- Black Beard Motorcycle Ride Set to Take Off July 11
- State’s Vaxmillions $1 Million Giveaway Opens Registration
- Steamship Authority Concludes Cyber Attack Investigation