You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole closes Bournedale Road in Bourne

Car vs pole closes Bournedale Road in Bourne

July 3, 2021

BOURNE – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Bourne around 9:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Bournedale Road by Grazing Fields Farm. The driver was not injured but was trapped in the car by live wires until Eversource could cut the power. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 