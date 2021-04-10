CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly before 11 PM Friday evening. The crash happened in front of 498 Main Street. The pole was snapped and across the roadway with wires down forcing the road to be closed-likely for an extended time while Eversource makes repairs. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Eversource reported 367 customers lost power because of the crash.
Car vs pole closes Main Street in Centerville
April 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
