You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole closes Main Street in Centerville

Car vs pole closes Main Street in Centerville

April 9, 2021

CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly before 11 PM Friday evening. The crash happened in front of 498 Main Street. The pole was snapped and across the roadway with wires down forcing the road to be closed-likely for an extended time while Eversource makes repairs. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Eversource reported 367 customers lost power because of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 