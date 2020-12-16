BREWSTER – A car struck a utility pole in Brewster shortly before 10 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 39 at Freeman’s Way. The driver was evaluated for injuries. The pole was snapped and Route 39 was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.
Car vs pole closes Route 39 in Brewster
December 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
