Car vs pole closes Route 39 in Brewster

December 16, 2020

BREWSTER – A car struck a utility pole in Brewster shortly before 10 AM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 39 at Freeman’s Way. The driver was evaluated for injuries. The pole was snapped and Route 39 was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Brewster Police.

