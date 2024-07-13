You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole closes section of River Road in Marstons Mills

Car vs pole closes section of River Road in Marstons Mills

July 13, 2024

MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck a utility pole in Marstons Mills late Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported but the pole was broken forcing the closure of River Road west of Cotuit Road. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

