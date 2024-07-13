MARSTONS MILLS – A car struck a utility pole in Marstons Mills late Saturday afternoon. No injuries were reported but the pole was broken forcing the closure of River Road west of Cotuit Road. Eversource was called to replace the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole closes section of River Road in Marstons Mills
July 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
