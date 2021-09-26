FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash forced the shutdown of a busy intersection in Falmouth. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Ascapesket Road sometime after 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The status of the driver was not immediately clear. Eversource was called to make repairs at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes busy Falmouth intersection
September 25, 2021
