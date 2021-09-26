You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes busy Falmouth intersection

September 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash forced the shutdown of a busy intersection in Falmouth. The crash happened at East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Ascapesket Road sometime after 7:30 PM Saturday evening. The status of the driver was not immediately clear. Eversource was called to make repairs at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

