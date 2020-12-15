You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Central Avenue in Falmouth

Car vs pole crash closes Central Avenue in Falmouth

December 14, 2020

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Central Avenue in the area of #72 will be closed for at least several hours for a broken utility pole. The pole was snapped as a result of a one car crash Monday. There were no serious injuries.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 