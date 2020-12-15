FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Central Avenue in the area of #72 will be closed for at least several hours for a broken utility pole. The pole was snapped as a result of a one car crash Monday. There were no serious injuries.
Car vs pole crash closes Central Avenue in Falmouth
December 14, 2020
