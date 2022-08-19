You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee

August 19, 2022

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. No injuries were reported. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 