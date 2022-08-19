MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee about 12:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on Lowell Road near Great Hay Road. No injuries were reported. Lowell Road was closed between Old Barnstable Road and Great Neck Road North. The collision is under investigation by Mashpee Police. About 150 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes Lowell Road in Mashpee
August 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
