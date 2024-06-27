MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash closed a section of Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee. The collision happened sometime after 10 AM Thursday on Old Barnstable Road at Leather Leaf Lane. There were no serious injuries reported. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee
June 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
