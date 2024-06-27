You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash closes Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee

June 27, 2024

Mashpee Fire/CWN

MASHPEE – A car vs pole crash closed a section of Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee. The collision happened sometime after 10 AM Thursday on Old Barnstable Road at Leather Leaf Lane. There were no serious injuries reported. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 