FALMOUTH – A car vs pole crash closed Sam Turner Road in Falmouth around 7 PM Sunday evening. The pole was snapped and wires brought down. Eversource reported 54 customers without power due to the crash. Reports say the driver was no where to be found when officials arrived. Falmouth Police were searching for the driver and investigating the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes Sam Turner Road in Falmouth
August 16, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
