FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth Water Department was advised to fix the hydrant. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth
July 2, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
