FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth about 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Wires were brought down in the roadway prompting the closure of that section of roadway. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth
February 22, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
