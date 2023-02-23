You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth

Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Falmouth

February 22, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth about 10 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by the Stop & Shop. The driver was evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Wires were brought down in the roadway prompting the closure of that section of roadway. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

