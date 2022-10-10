MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed at the rotary and traffic was backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
October 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Repair Work Announced Along Cape Cod Canal
- Woods Hole Partnership Examines Possible Sea-Level Rise
- Independence House Purchases Emergency Residence
- Massachusetts Aims to Launch Sports Betting in Late January
- Documents Reveal Florida Migrant Transport Planning Began in July
- Buckley and Whelan Highlight Priorities in Sheriff’s Race
- Road Work to Start on Several Sandwich Roads
- Yarmouth Approves Full-Time Mental Health Expert for Police Department
- Cape and Islands Drought Alleviated by Recent Rainfall
- Joint Base Cape Cod Shelter for Migrants Officially Closed
- Sunday Journal – Local Concert Raising Money for Ukraine
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Dan Higgins
- Sunday Journal – A Conversation with Cape and Islands District Attorney Candidate Rob Galibois