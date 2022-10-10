You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

October 10, 2022

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed at the rotary and traffic was backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

