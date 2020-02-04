You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash cuts power to section of Bourne

February 4, 2020

BOURNE – A car vs pole crash sometime a 3 PM left the driver injured and power out in the area. The crash happened on Cranberry Highway near Adams Street. Wires came down on the vehicle trapping the driver until power could be cut. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. About 183 Eversource customers were without power according to the utility. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. Cranberry Highway was closed in both directions. Exit 1C from Mid-cape Highway westbound currently detoured. All traffic on Cranberry Highway west detoured at Ben Abbey. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

