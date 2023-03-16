You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash in Centerville sends driver to hospital

Car vs pole crash in Centerville sends driver to hospital

March 16, 2023

CENTERVILLE – A car vs pole crash was reported in Centerville around 1 PM Thursday. The crash happened on South Main Street at Bay Lane. The driver was extricated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Utility crews were called to check the pole. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

