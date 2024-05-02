You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash in Sandwich cuts power to 2000 Eversource customers

Car vs pole crash in Sandwich cuts power to 2000 Eversource customers

May 1, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A car vs pole crash caused a major power outage. The crash happened at Route 130 and Service Road about 8 PM Wednesday. The vehicle reportedly fled the scene but was located a short time later. Sandwich Police reportedly detained the driver on suspicion of operating under the influence. 2,000 Eversource customers in Sandwich and Bourne lost power due to the crash.

Sandwich Police have advised that Main Street (Route 130) from the Bourne town line to Burbank Street will be closed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. Utilities are on scene but there is no timeline for power restoration. Seek alternate route.

