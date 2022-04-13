You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash in Yarmouth

Car vs pole crash in Yarmouth

April 12, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Tuesday evening about 7 PM, a vehicle traveling from the dead end of German Hill Road apparently crossed over the road and stuck a utility pole near Union Street in Yarmouth The driver was treated and released at the scene. Eversource and Verizon were called to replace the pole. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

