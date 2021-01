BREWSTER – A pickup vs pole crash left the pole and wires on the ground and power out to part of Brewster Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Slough Road at Belmont Park Road shortly before 4 PM. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Brewster Police. Eversource reported 238 customers in parts of Brewster and Harwich lost power due to the crash.



br010221 pickup vs pole Slough Rd from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.