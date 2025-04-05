CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville about 11:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Craigville Beach Road sending the driver to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. 86 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash which is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic detours were likely until the pole could be replaced.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Centerville
April 5, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
