Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Centerville

April 5, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville about 11:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Craigville Beach Road sending the driver to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. 86 Eversource customers lost power as a result of the crash which is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Traffic detours were likely until the pole could be replaced.

