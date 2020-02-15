You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video report: Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Harwich

Video report: Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Harwich

February 15, 2020


HARWICH – A car vs pole crash knocked out power to about 1,000 Eversource customers late Saturday afternoon in Harwich. The crash happened on Bank Street at the intersection of Pleasant Street. The driver of the Toyota Corolla was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police. Bank Street was expected to be closed for an extended time while the pole was replaced.
Photo and video by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

Bank St. car vs pole Harwich, MA 2/15/20 from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.

