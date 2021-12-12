You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Marstons Mills

Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Marstons Mills

December 12, 2021

MARSTONS MILLS – A car vs pole crash knocked out power in Marstons Mills late Saturday evening. The crash happened on Santuit-Newtown Road near River Road. The impact resulted in nearly 1,500 customers losing power. Eversource was able to switch around and quickly cut that outage in half. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 