MARSTONS MILLS – A car vs pole crash knocked out power in Marstons Mills late Saturday evening. The crash happened on Santuit-Newtown Road near River Road. The impact resulted in nearly 1,500 customers losing power. Eversource was able to switch around and quickly cut that outage in half. No injuries were reported. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Marstons Mills
December 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod National Seashore Urge Caution as Waters Cool
- New Lighthouse, Video Board Slated for Patriots Stadium Reno
- Massachusetts’ Governor Weighs $20M in Afghan, Haiti Aid
- Sunday Journal – Holidays in Sandwich with Chamber Executive Director Denise Dever
- Sunday Journal – Turtle Stranding Season Arrives with New England Aquarium’s Adam Kennedy
- Sunday Journal – Statewide Diaper Funds and A Baby Center
- Massachusetts Reaches $51M Settlement with Vaping Company
- Cold Weather US States Struggling to Hire Snowplow Drivers
- Cape Codder Resort “Enchanted Village” Rings In Holidays
- Peter Pan Offers $10,000 Sign-On Bonus as Driver Shortage Continues
- Chatham Braced for Potential Holiday COVID Surge
- FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose to Age 16
- Senate Rejects Biden’s Vaccine Mandate for Businesses