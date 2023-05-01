You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee

Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee

May 1, 2023

MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Main Street (Route 130) near Cotuit Road around 11:30 AM Monday. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. About 1,500 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were working to repair the pole and a primary wire that came down in the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

