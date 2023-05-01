MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck a utility pole on Main Street (Route 130) near Cotuit Road around 11:30 AM Monday. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. About 1,500 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash. Line crews were working to repair the pole and a primary wire that came down in the crash. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power in Mashpee
May 1, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
