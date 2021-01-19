BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne sometime after 9;30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Herring Pond Road. The driver was not seriously injured. Eversource reported 123 customers lost power because of the pole and wires down. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power to Bourne neighborhood
January 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
