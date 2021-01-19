You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power to Bourne neighborhood

Car vs pole crash knocks out power to Bourne neighborhood

January 18, 2021

BOURNE – A car struck a utility pole in Bourne sometime after 9;30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Herring Pond Road. The driver was not seriously injured. Eversource reported 123 customers lost power because of the pole and wires down. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 