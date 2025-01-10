You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power to part of Provincetown

Car vs pole crash knocks out power to part of Provincetown

January 9, 2025


PROVINCETOWN – A car struck a utility pole in Provincetown about 6 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported but the impact damaged Eversource equipment knocking out power in the area. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

