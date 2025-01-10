PROVINCETOWN – A car struck a utility pole in Provincetown about 6 PM Thursday. No injuries were reported but the impact damaged Eversource equipment knocking out power in the area. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power to part of Provincetown
January 9, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
