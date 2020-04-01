DENNIS – A car vs pole crash snapped the pole and brought wires down in Dennis. The crash happened about 8:40 PM at the intersection of Mayfair and Setucket Roads. The driver was not seriously injured. 382 Eversource customers in Dennis and 95 in Yarmouth lost power. Utility crews were responding to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Car vs pole crash knocks out power to parts of Dennis and Yarmouth
March 31, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 33 New COVID-19 Deaths Bring Massachusetts Victim Total to 89
- Petition Started to Close Bourne and Sagamore Bridges During COVID-19 Pandemic
- BREAKING – Governor Charlie Baker Extends Non-Essential Business Ban to May 4
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Confirms Six Positive Cases of COVID-19 on the Island
- Supreme Judicial Court to Hear Arguments on Petition to Release Some Inmates
- Baker-Polito Administration Announces New Actions To Expand Health Care Workforce
- Steamship Authority Cleans Temporary Terminal in Woods Hole
- Mashpee Murder Suspect Arraigned in Boston
- Cape Cod 5 Commits $500,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts
- Orleans Provides Update on COVID-19 Measures Within Town
- Gas Prices Drop 11 Cents in Massachusetts
- Barnstable County Continues Testing and Deals with Health Supply Shortages
- Heroes in Transition Continues to Aid Veteran Families During Pandemic