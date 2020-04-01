You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash knocks out power to parts of Dennis and Yarmouth

Car vs pole crash knocks out power to parts of Dennis and Yarmouth

March 31, 2020

DENNIS – A car vs pole crash snapped the pole and brought wires down in Dennis. The crash happened about 8:40 PM at the intersection of Mayfair and Setucket Roads. The driver was not seriously injured. 382 Eversource customers in Dennis and 95 in Yarmouth lost power. Utility crews were responding to make repairs. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

