BREWSTER – A car vs pole crash knocked out power-and heat to about 363 Eversource customers in Brewster. The crash happened about 11:30 PM Tuesday evening on Route 137 at Old Long Pond Road. The driver was not injured but the pole was snapped and the road had to be closed in the area. Brewster Police are investigating the crash.
Car vs pole cuts power in Brewster
January 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
