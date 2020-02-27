You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in front of Mashpee Fire Station 2 injures one

Car vs pole in front of Mashpee Fire Station 2 injures one

February 27, 2020

MASHPEE – Mashpee firefighters didn’t have to go far to reach a car vs pole crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Red Brook Road in front of Mashpee Fire Station 2 about 1:45 PM Thrusday afternoon. One person was injured and taken to a hospital. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

