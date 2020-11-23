HARWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich around 8:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on Brooks Road at Brooks Lane. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Brooks Road was expected by be closed for an extended time while the pole was replaced. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Car vs pole in Harwich
November 23, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
