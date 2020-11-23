You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Harwich

Car vs pole in Harwich

November 23, 2020

HARWICH – A car struck a utility pole in Harwich around 8:30 AM Monday. The crash happened on Brooks Road at Brooks Lane. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Brooks Road was expected by be closed for an extended time while the pole was replaced. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 