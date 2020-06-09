You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Mashpee

Car vs pole in Mashpee

June 9, 2020

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 7 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Pimlico Pond Road near Notre Dame Lane. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

