MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 12:30 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Shellback Way. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Route 28 closed in the area. As of 8 AM about 60 Eversource customers in the area were still without power as crews replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.
Car vs pole in Mashpee injures one, knocks out power
June 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
