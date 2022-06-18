You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Mashpee injures one, knocks out power

Car vs pole in Mashpee injures one, knocks out power

June 18, 2022

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 12:30 AM Saturday morning. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Shellback Way. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Route 28 closed in the area. As of 8 AM about 60 Eversource customers in the area were still without power as crews replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police.

