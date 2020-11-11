You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Osterville

November 11, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A car struct a utility pole in Osterville shortly after 1:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on West Bay Road near Parker Road. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injury. Eversource was called to check the pole. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

