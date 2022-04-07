You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole in Yarmouth Port

Car vs pole in Yarmouth Port

April 7, 2022

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – A car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth Port shortly before noon Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A by Willow Street. The driver of the Saturn Vue was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

