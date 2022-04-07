YARMOUTH PORT – A car struck a utility pole in Yarmouth Port shortly before noon Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A by Willow Street. The driver of the Saturn Vue was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Car vs pole in Yarmouth Port
April 7, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Congress Votes to Suspend Russia Trade Status, Enact Oil Ban
- Jackson Confirmed as First Black Female High Court Justice
- Senate Poised to Confirm Jackson to Supreme Court
- Cultural Center of Cape Cod Galleries Temporarily Close for Movie Filming
- Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser Helping Those Fleeing Ukraine
- Mass. Revenue Collections in March Neared $4B
- Boston Marathon Excludes Runners Residing in Russia, Belarus
- Local Schools Receive Money For In-Demand Industry Learning
- Storms Batter Aging Power Grid as Climate Disasters Spread
- Water Main Flushing in Harwich Starts April 11
- Congress Urged to Fund National Seafood Marketing Campaign
- Community Health Center to Address Issues That Impact Public Health
- AG Healey, Lawmakers Highlight $525M for Fight Against Opioids