Car vs pole knocks out power, closes roads in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Falmouth shortly after 10 AM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Maravista Avenue and Menauhant Road. The pole was broken and wires brought down in the roadway. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police shutdown traffic in that area. Further details were not immediately available.

Apparently due to the crash, Falmouth Police are reporting that Falmouth Emergency Communications and the Falmouth Police Department are currently experiencing phone issues. 911 lines are functioning in their normal capacity,however, non-emergency phone lines are not functioning. Officials will keep the public updated as we work diligently to rectify the current issues.