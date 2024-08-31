You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole knocks out power in Mashpee

August 31, 2024

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee just after 4 AM Friday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Industrial Drive. The driver was treated and released at the scene. The impact knocked out power in the area until Eversource could remotely switch around the area. Line crews responded to make repairs. Mashpee Police are investigating the crash.

