Car vs pole on Route 28 in Dennis

May 24, 2021

DENNIS – A car collided with a utility pole in Dennis shortly before 10:30 PM Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 28 by the Royal Palace Restaurant. The driver was able to self-extricate and was treated for minor injuries. The pole was broken and left dangling and it was expected to take several hours for Eversource to replace it. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

