Car vs pole on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

Car vs pole on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port

September 9, 2020



YARMOUTH PORT – A car struck a utility pole on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port sometime after 8:30 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Strawberry Lane. The driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured. Eversource was called to replace the pole. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. Route 6A was closed in both directions in the area while the scene was worked.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

