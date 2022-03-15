You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs tree in West Barnstable

Car vs tree in West Barnstable

March 14, 2022

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire and Barnstable Police were called out to this crash on Route 149 early Monday morning. The driver of the Mercedes sedan was not injured.

