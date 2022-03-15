WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire and Barnstable Police were called out to this crash on Route 149 early Monday morning. The driver of the Mercedes sedan was not injured.
Car vs tree in West Barnstable
March 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
