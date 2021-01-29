You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs truck with trailer crash reported in Harwich

Car vs truck with trailer crash reported in Harwich

January 29, 2021

HARWICH – A car and a truck with a trailer collided in Harwich around 10:15 AM Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Great Western Road and Lothrop Avenue. No serious injuries were reported but debris littered the road snarling traffic in the area. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.

