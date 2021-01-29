HARWICH – A car and a truck with a trailer collided in Harwich around 10:15 AM Friday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Great Western Road and Lothrop Avenue. No serious injuries were reported but debris littered the road snarling traffic in the area. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Car vs truck with trailer crash reported in Harwich
January 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
