Careless disposal of smoking materials blamed for fire at Nantucket golf club



NANTUCKET – At 3:09PM residents at the dormitory for Sankaty Head Golf Club noticed a fire at the rear of the dorm and called 911. An Engine was dispatched (4 FF/EMTs) to the scene. The ladder responded with two off duty firefighters as well as the Chief and Deputy Chief for the department.

he Deputy Chief , first arriving on scene found Smoke coming from the rear of the dorm. Facility Staff for the golf club had used a fire extinguisher and a garden hose on the fire before the Department’s arrival. Fire was found under the dormitory in the crawl area and under the deck at the rear of the dorm. The Engine crew gained access to the fire under the deck by removing the deck with hand tools and a chainsaw. The fire was did not extend to the inside of the structure. Fire was contained to exterior deck, exterior siding and floor joists in the crawl area.

The fire was contained to the exterior. Damage to the structure from the fire and accessing for extinguishment was moderate. Estimated cost of damage from the fire estimated at $25,000.

The majority of the Fire department personnel cleared the scene by 4pm. Units that responded to the scene; E1, L1, C1 & C2 for a total of 8 NFD members. No injuries to civilians or Fire Department members.

The probable cause of the fire is disposal of smoking material, either improper disposal or discarded cigarettes in a plastic outdoor ashtray that combusted.